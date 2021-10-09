Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

PBPB opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $97.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.85 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 385.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Potbelly will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $74,625 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 58,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

