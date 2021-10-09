PowerPool Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.71 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for $2.13 or 0.00003891 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PowerPool has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. PowerPool has a total market cap of $74.46 million and $12.71 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00050339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.91 or 0.00231358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00102284 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,883,101 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.