PrairieSky Royalty’s (PSK) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PSK. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.20.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$15.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 49.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.83. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.88 and a 1 year high of C$15.73.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$69.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.00 million. Analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.