Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives C$57.42 Average PT from Analysts

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

PD stock traded up C$1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$55.82. 120,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,356. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$742.63 million and a P/E ratio of -4.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.56. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$17.00 and a 12-month high of C$56.40.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The firm had revenue of C$201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$207.50 million. Research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -3.8900001 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

