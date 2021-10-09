Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.56

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.56 and last traded at $69.56, with a volume of 222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

