Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRMW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $219,384.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,534 shares in the company, valued at $781,435.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 37,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $659,460.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,411,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,460. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at $4,509,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,621,000 after acquiring an additional 441,766 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

PRMW traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 389,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.80. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

