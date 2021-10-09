Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 161,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Surface Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Surface Oncology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Surface Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

NASDAQ SURF opened at $7.75 on Friday. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $14.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.83.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388); a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930); and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer or depleting regulatory T cells.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.