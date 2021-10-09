Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marc D. Kozin bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRNA opened at $19.91 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRNA. Truist lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

