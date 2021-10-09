Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,017,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,595,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.70.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.00. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

