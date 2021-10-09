Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 19.9% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 33,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 93.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 3.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $70.01 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.66 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average is $79.85. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.06) EPS. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

