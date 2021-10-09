Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 13,040 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 69.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,946 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

EFSC opened at $47.78 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.98.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $97.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

