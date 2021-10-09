Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American National Group in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American National Group in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American National Group alerts:

ANAT opened at $190.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.50 and its 200 day moving average is $154.95. American National Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $195.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.