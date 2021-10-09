Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 59,467 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,467 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 12.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimmune alerts:

NASDAQ ALT opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $483.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.