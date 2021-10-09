Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $1.38 Million Position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 171,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Curis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Curis by 113.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Curis during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new position in Curis during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $7.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $689.72 million, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.90. Curis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 334.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRIS. TheStreet lowered shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Curis Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.