Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 3,769 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.33.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $238.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.06. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $226.15 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

