Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,545,000 after purchasing an additional 117,450 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,950,000 after purchasing an additional 244,682 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,368,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,323,000 after acquiring an additional 217,233 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,600,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,335,000 after acquiring an additional 370,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,030,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,273,000 after buying an additional 175,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,937 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.79, for a total value of $183,608.23. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,621.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,264 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $91.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.53 and its 200 day moving average is $111.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.