Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 29.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,638,000 after acquiring an additional 54,066 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWJ opened at $119.91 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $126.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.15.

