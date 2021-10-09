Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,584 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in International Paper by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in International Paper by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in International Paper by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in International Paper by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IP. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.91.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.02. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

