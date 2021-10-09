Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,732 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,851,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,359,000 after acquiring an additional 375,148 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,902,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 139,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,916,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 589,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,969,000 after acquiring an additional 66,372 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $43.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $46.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07.

