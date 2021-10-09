Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Professional Holding Corp. is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a state-chartered bank. It focuses on providing commercial banking products and services to medium-sized businesses, professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Holding Corp. is based in FL, United States. “

Get Professional alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PFHD. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Professional in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Professional from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Professional from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.10.

Professional stock opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $260.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.04. Professional has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $20.66.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Professional had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Professional will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Professional by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Professional by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Professional in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Professional in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Professional by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Professional (PFHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.