Profund Advisors LLC Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gillson Capital LP boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,111,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,024,000 after acquiring an additional 515,377 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,734,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 26.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 46,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.37.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

NYCB stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

