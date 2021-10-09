Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 66,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $165,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,537,594.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $107,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,093 shares of company stock worth $2,391,854 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

POWI opened at $99.55 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $55.09 and a one year high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.92.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.