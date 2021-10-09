Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 208 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its stake in Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Waste Management by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $154.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.13 and its 200-day moving average is $143.45. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $156.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,326 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,816 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

