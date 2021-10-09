Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 7,915 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,517,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,126,000 after acquiring an additional 136,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,590,000 after acquiring an additional 224,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,792,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 25.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 708,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 145,858 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $36.81 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $249.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

