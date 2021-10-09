Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,594 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Momo during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Momo during the second quarter valued at $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Momo during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Momo by 8,790.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Momo by 270.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $11.28 on Friday. Momo Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Momo’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

