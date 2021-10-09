ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 44,256 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 31.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,256 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $11,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

