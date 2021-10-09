ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 848.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,316 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Terreno Realty worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,907,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,253,000 after acquiring an additional 318,343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,138,000 after purchasing an additional 290,613 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 4.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,268,000 after purchasing an additional 210,470 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 396.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 197,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 157,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 240.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,957,000 after buying an additional 146,234 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRNO. KeyCorp increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $65.51 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 94.44%.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

