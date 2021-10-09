ProShare Advisors LLC Has $10.46 Million Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 1,530.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 526,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,910 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

KW stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

