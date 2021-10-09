ProShare Advisors LLC Has $11.58 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,790 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Shares of PSX opened at $82.13 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

