ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.25% of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 500.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 436.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $300,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Semiconductors alerts:

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.33.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.