Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $8,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPBI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

PPBI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $43.21 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.00%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.