Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 67.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 575,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,640 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $8,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,723,000 after buying an additional 1,547,457 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,076,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after buying an additional 1,097,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,109,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,442,000 after buying an additional 962,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after buying an additional 885,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,143,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after buying an additional 803,164 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

NYSE SITC opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

SITC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.