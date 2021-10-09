Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $10.09 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,410 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 107,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 35.5% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,530.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $15,235,443 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $108.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.46 and its 200 day moving average is $103.33. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

