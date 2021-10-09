Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $9.17 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,964,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total transaction of $577,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,410,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $550.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $630.37 and a 200-day moving average of $559.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.82.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

