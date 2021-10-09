Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $7,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of KLIC opened at $52.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.