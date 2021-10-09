Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 290 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Community Bank System by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.70. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.16.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 53.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

