Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 290 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Select Medical by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEM opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average of $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

SEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

