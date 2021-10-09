Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BP in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BP’s FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. BP had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BP. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.74 to $28.49 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.11.

BP stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BP has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,314,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,981,000 after purchasing an additional 220,190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in BP by 430.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,142,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,557 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,690,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,156,000 after buying an additional 40,917 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BP by 99.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,137 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,561,000 after purchasing an additional 823,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in BP by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 876,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 28,410 shares in the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -76.33%.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

