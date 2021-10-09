Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Boosted by Analyst

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chevron in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.72.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $108.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

