Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Raised by Analyst

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $39.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 221.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $730,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 25.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $463,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 137,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.