Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Reduced by KeyCorp

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heartland Express in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Heartland Express’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HTLD. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $20.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 280.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 35.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 65.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 339.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 23,927 shares during the period. 56.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Heartland Express announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 20th that permits the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

