Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Shares of HPP opened at $26.79 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -669.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 27.7% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,456 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.4% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 749,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after buying an additional 84,673 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.