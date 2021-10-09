Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lazard Ltd Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lazard in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.21. Lazard has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,634,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lazard by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,530,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,108,000 after acquiring an additional 432,736 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lazard by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,964,000 after acquiring an additional 110,181 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

