Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst C. Mcgratty now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.56. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

SBNY opened at $299.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $301.08.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,339,000 after purchasing an additional 315,375 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,844,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,190,165,000 after buying an additional 41,884 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after buying an additional 824,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 727,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,783,000 after buying an additional 108,256 shares during the period.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

