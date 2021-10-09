Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million.

XENE has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

XENE opened at $32.85 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,931 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,957,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,877,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,658,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 415.6% during the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 412,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 332,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

