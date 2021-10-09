Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Hercules Capital, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hercules Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%. The business had revenue of $69.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.75 million.

NYSE HTGC opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.