Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $31,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

KWR stock opened at $232.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.64 and its 200 day moving average is $242.06. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $435.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.08 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.