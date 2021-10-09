Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 241,291 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 280.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 327,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 241,291 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $8,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 53.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWA opened at $25.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $27.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

