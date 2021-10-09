Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1,034.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,558 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of SS&C Technologies worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,347,000 after purchasing an additional 270,060 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,379,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,048,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $71.30 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

