Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 188,867 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 458.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,867 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Open Lending by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,067,000 after acquiring an additional 205,768 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth $1,326,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth $4,069,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Lending alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.11. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 10,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $352,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,261,626 shares of company stock valued at $42,850,042. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.